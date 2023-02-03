UrduPoint.com

LFK Issues Annual Report On "Human Rights Situation In IIOJK"

Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2023 | 07:46 PM

LFK issues annual report on "Human Rights Situation in IIOJK"

The Legal Forum for Kashmir (LFK) has issued its annual report on "Human Rights Situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK)"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :The Legal Forum for Kashmir (LFK) has issued its annual report on "Human Rights Situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK)".

According to the report, in 2022, at least 312 killings in different incidents of state violence in IIOJK occured which include; the killing of at least 181 freedom fighters, 45 extra-judicial killings of civilians, and 86 Indian armed forces personnel from January to December 2022.

During this period, at least 199 Cordon and Search Operations (CASOs) and Cordon and Destroy Operations (CADOs) were conducted by the Indian military and paramilitary forces.

At least 116 encounters took place between Indian Armed Forces and the freedom fighters of Kashmir. During these CASOs, vandalism and destruction of nearly 212 civilian properties were reported.

The media continued to be at the receiving end of the pressure, intimidation, and harassment by the Indian authorities in 2022.

A blow to the freedom of the press came on the 15th of January 2022, when 'Kashmir Press Club' (KPC) witnessed a military-style takeover by a group of military-backed journalists who broke into the press club offices in Occupied Kashmir and grabbed hold of the official seals and letterhead as Indian police cordoned off the premises.

This group authoritatively appointed themselves as interim management of the KPC. This club has been both a material and spiritual safe-house for Kashmiri journalists reeling under constant harassment by the Indian establishment.

The freedom of the press continues to be further curtailed by the 'revolving-door' arrests of many journalists and editors of local media outlets.

In addition, the right to access information continues to be severely restricted with more than 164 instances of internet blockades from January to December 2022.

India has been planning to revive the state-backed militia branded as 'Village Defense Groups' (VDG) in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. This move comes despite gross human rights abuses by the members of the VDG, including charges of rape and murder.

Related Topics

India Murder Occupied Kashmir Internet Police Jammu January December Media From

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, French Minister of Europe and ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs discuss strate ..

18 minutes ago
 Dubai&#039;s weeklong real estate transactions cro ..

Dubai&#039;s weeklong real estate transactions cross AED9bn

33 minutes ago
 De Gaulle's pro-Kremlin grandson causes unease in ..

De Gaulle's pro-Kremlin grandson causes unease in France

8 minutes ago
 CPO directs to extend infallible security for Paki ..

CPO directs to extend infallible security for Pakistan Super League (PSL) match ..

8 minutes ago
 PKLI state-of-the-art hospital providing best heal ..

PKLI state-of-the-art hospital providing best health facilities: Punjab Caretake ..

8 minutes ago
 Only 41% of Americans Believe Police Treat Black, ..

Only 41% of Americans Believe Police Treat Black, White People Equally - Poll

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.