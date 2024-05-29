LFK report highlights rising concerns of settler colonialism in IOK

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) The Legal Forum for Kashmir (LFK) has released a comprehensive report detailing the increasing settler colonial strategies employed by India in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The report, titled "The Saffronization of Occupied Kashmir: Demystifying Hindutva Settler Colonial Designs," provides a stark analysis of systematic efforts aimed at altering the demographic and cultural landscape of the internationally acknowledged disputed territory.

The report asserts that the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A in August 2019 has paved the way for non-Kashmiris to acquire property and settle in IIOJK, effectively altering its demographics.

This move is seen as a deliberate attempt to dilute the Muslim population's majority status. Additionally, the report highlights that Indian-occupied Kashmir has become one of the most militarized zones in the world, with over 700,000 Indian troops deployed.

The Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) and other laws grant the military extensive authority, resulting in widespread human rights violations.

The report also reveals a rapid increase in investments by Indian corporations in Kashmir, particularly in sectors like mining, tourism, and energy.

While this economic influx benefits India, it deprives local Kashmiris of economic opportunities.

The LFK report argues that these efforts are aimed at reshaping Kashmir's cultural and historical narrative. Measures such as the imposition of Hindi, renaming of landmarks, and revision of educational content are seen as attempts to integrate Kashmir into India's nationalistic framework, undermining its unique cultural identity.

Furthermore, the report documents several instances of human rights abuses, including extrajudicial killings, arbitrary detentions, and the use of pellet guns against civilians.

These actions contribute to a climate of fear and repression, further alienating the local population.

LFK urges the international community to take immediate action and intervene to resolve the Kashmir issue, emphasizing the need to grant Kashmiris the right to self-determination according to their aspirations.

APP/ahr/378