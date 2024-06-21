Open Menu

LFK Strongly Condemn Treatment Of Kashmiri Political Prisoners In Indian Jails

Muhammad Irfan Published June 21, 2024 | 08:34 PM

LFK strongly condemn treatment of Kashmiri political prisoners in Indian jails

The Legal Forum for Kashmir (LFK) has strongly condemned the treatment of Kashmiri political prisoners in Indian jails and has termed it as a grave violation of human rights

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) The Legal Forum for Kashmir (LFK) has strongly condemned the treatment of Kashmiri political prisoners in Indian jails and has termed it as a grave violation of human rights.

Kashmiri political prisoners in Indian jails are facing alarming health risks exacerbated by a severe heat wave gripping North India.

Families of prominent detainees, including Asiyeh Andrabi, Nahida Nasreen, and Fehmeeda Sofi, have raised urgent concerns over their deteriorating conditions in Delhi’s prisons, citing inadequate healthcare and oppressive living conditions, said a press release.

LFK in their policy brief has strongly condemned the treatment of these prisoners as a grave violation of human rights, urging immediate intervention by Indian authorities to ensure proper medical care and improved facilities amid the extreme weather.

These women, detained under contentious charges, represent a broader pattern of arbitrary detentions targeting Kashmiri activists and pro freedom leaders.

The conditions they endure highlight systemic issues within Indian prison facilities, which have drawn international criticism for their treatment of political prisoners.

LFK emphasizes India’s obligations under international law to uphold the rights of detainees, including access to medical treatment and humane living conditions. The United Nations Standard Minimum Rules for the Treatment of Prisoners mandate such protections.

LFK also called on the Indian government to cease arbitrary detentions and respect the rights of Kashmiri political prisoners. They demand immediate access to legal and medical professionals, families, and international observers.

Upholding international standards for prisoner treatment, including healthcare provisions and living conditions, is crucial. They also urge facilitating urgent visits by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to assess conditions at Tihar Jail, New Delhi.

APP/rzr-vad

Related Topics

India Delhi Weather United Nations Prisoner Jail Heat Wave New Delhi Women Government

Recent Stories

CM takes notice of murder of mother, three sisters

CM takes notice of murder of mother, three sisters

7 seconds ago
 IESCO notifies 2-day power shutdown programme

IESCO notifies 2-day power shutdown programme

3 minutes ago
 WB approves $535 mln for Crisis-Resilient Social P ..

WB approves $535 mln for Crisis-Resilient Social Protection, LIVAQUA

3 minutes ago
 Chinese Minister of IDCPC meets Army Chief

Chinese Minister of IDCPC meets Army Chief

2 hours ago
 QUA alumni meet at Eid Milan gathering at Burewala

QUA alumni meet at Eid Milan gathering at Burewala

2 hours ago
 Shaheed BB always played important role for promot ..

Shaheed BB always played important role for promotion of democratic values: Balo ..

2 hours ago
Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gains 8.96 points

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gains 8.96 points

2 hours ago
 Profiteers fined in Sialkot

Profiteers fined in Sialkot

2 hours ago
 627 tablets distributed among primary school in-ch ..

627 tablets distributed among primary school in-charges

2 hours ago
 Two held with drugs, illicit weapon

Two held with drugs, illicit weapon

2 hours ago
 Balochistan Cabinet approves budget proposal for f ..

Balochistan Cabinet approves budget proposal for financial year 2024-25

2 hours ago
 KP Rescue 1122 DG visits DIKhan station

KP Rescue 1122 DG visits DIKhan station

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan