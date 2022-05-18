UrduPoint.com

LFM Takes Part In Ministerial Meeting On Global Food Security Call To Action

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 18, 2022 | 11:38 AM

New York: (UrduPoint/Pakiatan Point News-May 18th, 2022) Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will participate in the Ministerial meeting on "Global Food Security Call to Action" to be held at the United Nations in New York on Wednesday.

The Ministers are invited to speak on humanitarian needs and longer-term development efforts required to save lives and build resilience for the future.

The Foreign Minister also participates in the Open Debate of the UN Security Council on "Maintenance of International Peace and Security-Conflict and Food Security" tomorrow.

The Foreign Minister highlights Pakistan's perspective and policy priorities in the two meetings.

The Foreign Minister will have other important engagements on the sidelines, including a bilateral meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Foreign Office Spokesperson in a statement said that Pakistan will continue to play a proactive role in supporting the international efforts to advance the shared objectives of a peaceful and stable world free of conflict, and poverty and hunger.

