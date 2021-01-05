LFOVK Conference: "Walk The Talk" Kashmir Civil Society Asks

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :The speakers in a conference of Legal Forum for Kashmir (LFOVK) on Tuesday said Pakistan needs to take practical steps rather than issuing mere rhetoric, otherwise Kashmiris would not be able to achieve right to self-determination.

The LFOVK organized an international virtual conference titled "Kashmir's Struggle for Right of Self-Determination" to commemorate International Day of Right to Self-determination for Kashmiris", said a press release.

Legal Forum for Kashmir (LFOVK) hosted the virtual conference bringing together Kashmiri and Pakistani voices from Srinagar, Islamabad, middle East and Washington to debate the weaknesses in our struggle for right to self-determination and the way forward to achieve freedom from illegal Indian.

The Kashmir Civil Society members and veteran Pakistani judge and a diplomat participated in the conference.

Kashmiris are observing the 72nd anniversary of the United Nations' commitment that the Jammu and Kashmir dispute would be decided through the democratic method of a free and impartial plebiscite under the UN auspices.

Through this resolution, the United Nations affirmed its support for realization of the inalienable right to self-determination of Kashmiris a right from which all other fundamental freedoms and basic human rights emanate.