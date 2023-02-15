UrduPoint.com

LFWA Organizes Donation Collection Camp

Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2023 | 01:20 PM

LFWA organizes donation collection camp

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Livestock Farmers Welfare Association has organized a donation collection camp at Government College Chowk Peshawar for the earthquake affectees of Turkiye and Syria.

The organization appealed to all professionals, including businessmen, veterinarians, agriculturists and government employees to donate generously for the earthquake victims of Turkiye and Syria, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

A large number of people, particularly students and youth are visiting the donation collection camp and contributing in the relief fund.

