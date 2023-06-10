UrduPoint.com

LG Academy Delegation Visits LWMC Office

Faizan Hashmi Published June 10, 2023 | 10:07 PM

The delegation of Punjab Local Government Academy Lala Musa officials visited the head office of the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) here on Saturday

The delegation was given a special presentation on modern reforms made for cleaning the provincial capital, said a spokesperson for LWMC.

On the occasion, the LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din said that company was committed to provide the best sanitation facilities to the people of Lahore. It was not possible to establish a waste management system based on a scientific methods without the cooperation of citizens, he added.

