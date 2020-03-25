LG addresses 87 percent complaints of PCP

The department of Local Government, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wednesday claimed to have addressed 87 percent complaints filed by masses through Pakistan Citizen Portal (PCP) during the month of March

An official communiqu issued here said that in the month of March a total 2042 complaints were filed out which 87 percent were addressed while action was being taken on the rest.

It further said that in the month of January 2,502 complaints and in February 2,344 complaints were filed by general public and all the issues were resolved.