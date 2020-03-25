UrduPoint.com
LG Addresses 87 Percent Complaints Of PCP

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 01:57 PM

The department of Local Government, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wednesday claimed to have addressed 87 percent complaints filed by masses through Pakistan Citizen Portal (PCP) during the month of March

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :The department of Local Government, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wednesday claimed to have addressed 87 percent complaints filed by masses through Pakistan Citizen Portal (PCP) during the month of March.

An official communiqu issued here said that in the month of March a total 2042 complaints were filed out which 87 percent were addressed while action was being taken on the rest.

It further said that in the month of January 2,502 complaints and in February 2,344 complaints were filed by general public and all the issues were resolved.

