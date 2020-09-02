UrduPoint.com
LG Bodies Responsible For Inundation Of Graveyards, Parks: WASA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 25 seconds ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 11:09 PM

LG bodies responsible for inundation of graveyards, parks: WASA

The management of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has clarified that the department was not responsible regarding non-disposal of accumulated rainwater from graveyards and public parks of Hyderabad, Latifabad and Qasimabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :The management of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has clarified that the department was not responsible regarding non-disposal of accumulated rainwater from graveyards and public parks of Hyderabad, Latifabad and Qasimabad. In a statement issued here on Wednesday, the WASA spokesman while responding to news reports which appeared in a section of press said that besides WASA, the managements of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, Qasimabad Municipal Committee, Cantonment board, SITE as well as works and services and building departments were also responsible for disposing of the accumulated rainwater from areas within their respective jurisdiction.

About accumulation of water in graveyards and public parks of Hyderabad City, Latifabad and Qasimabad, he said that the managements of HMC and Qasimabad Municipal Committee were bound to clear the situation therefore the question of slackness only by WASA does not arise.

