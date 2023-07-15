Open Menu

LG By-poll On Vacant Seats On August 27 In DI Khan

Published July 15, 2023

LG by-poll on vacant seats on August 27 in DI Khan

The District Election Commissioner has said that the local government by-poll on vacant seats of various categories in Village and Neighborhood Councils in Dera Ismail Khan would be held on August 27

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2023 ) :The District Election Commissioner has said that the local government by-poll on vacant seats of various categories in Village and Neighborhood Councils in Dera Ismail Khan would be held on August 27.

According to a notification issued by District Election Commissioner Abdul Rauf Khan Marwat, the candidates could submit their nomination papers from July 17 to July 19.

The list of candidates who submitted nomination papers would be released on July 20, while the scrutiny of nomination papers would be held from July 21 to 24.

The appeals against acceptance and rejection of papers could be filed from July 25 to July 26 and the decision on these appeals would be made by August 1.

The revised list of candidates would be made public on August 2 and the candidates would be able to withdraw their nomination papers till August 3.

The final list of candidates would be issued on August 4 and election symbols would be allotted on the same day.

According to the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan, the promotion and transfer of government employees in the district has been banned.

The public representatives including the President, Prime Minister, Speaker, deputy speaker of National and Provincial Assemblies, Federal and Provincial Ministers would be prohibited from visiting these councils and announcing development projects till the elections.

