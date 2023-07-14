Open Menu

LG By-poll On Vacant Seats On August 27 In KP

Faizan Hashmi Published July 14, 2023 | 03:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :The provincial Election Commission said on Friday that the local government by-poll on vacant seats of various categories in Village and Neighborhood Councils in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be held on August 27 and public notices had been issued by the Returning officers.

According to the office of the provincial Elections Commissioner, the candidates can submit their nomination papers from 17 to 19 July.

The list of candidates who submitted nomination papers would be released on July 20, while the scrutiny of nomination papers would be held from July 21 to 24.

The appeals against acceptance and rejection of papers could be filed from July 25 to July 26 and the decision on these appeals would be made by August 1.

The revised list of candidates would be made public on August 2 and candidates would be able to withdraw their nomination papers till August 3.

The final list of candidates would be issued 0n August 4 and election symbols would be allotted on the same day.

According to the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan, the promotion and transfer of government employees in these districts is banned.

The public representatives including the Prime Minister, Speakers and Deputy Speakers of National and Provincial Assemblies, Federal and provincial ministers would be prohibited from visiting these councils and announcing development projects till the elections.

