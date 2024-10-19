Open Menu

LG By-poll Scheduled In Four Village Councils Of District Abbottabad On Sunday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 19, 2024 | 05:50 PM

LG by-poll scheduled in four village councils of district Abbottabad on Sunday

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) Local government by-elections are set to take place on Sunday in four village councils of Abbottabad, as announced by District Election Commissioner Naveed Rehman.

Polling will be held for general seats in VC Nagri Bala, VC Bagan, VC Bagh, and VC Malakpura Urban, while the voting for the youth seat in Bagh was held on Saturday.

According to the district election commission sources, a total of 23 polling stations have been established, equipped with 79 booths and staffed by 180 personnel. Approximately 32,149 voters are expected to participate, including 14,000 male and 16,000 female voters.

Among the polling stations, two are situated in Bagh and six in Nagri Bala, which are designated as sensitive polling stations. To ensure security, CCTV cameras have been installed at six locations.

The election process will be overseen by one District Returning Officer (DRO), three Returning Officers (ROs), and three Assistant Returning Officers (AROs). A heavy police presence will also be deployed to maintain order. Polling will commence at 8 AM and will continue uninterrupted until 5 PM.

Related Topics

Election Police Abbottabad Election Commission Of Pakistan Male Bagh Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Constitutional amendments: Fazl’s residence bec ..

Constitutional amendments: Fazl’s residence becomes hub for consultations

2 hours ago
 Security forces apprehend five Khwarij in Pishin I ..

Security forces apprehend five Khwarij in Pishin IBO

2 hours ago
 Punjab govt decides to initiate artificial rainfal ..

Punjab govt decides to initiate artificial rainfall to combat air pollution

2 hours ago
 TikToker Wajid Ali Rajpoot set to enter entertainm ..

TikToker Wajid Ali Rajpoot set to enter entertainment industry

3 hours ago
 Chief of the Naval Staff Visited Italy and Attende ..

Chief of the Naval Staff Visited Italy and Attended Trans-Regional Seapower Symp ..

4 hours ago
 Emirati Human Resources Development Council and Du ..

Emirati Human Resources Development Council and Dubai Customs Sign Strategic MoU ..

4 hours ago
SPARK x Transformers: A Powerful Phone by TECNO’ ..

SPARK x Transformers: A Powerful Phone by TECNO’S at an Unbeatable Price

4 hours ago
 PITB Holds Training on 'Suthra Punjab Performance ..

PITB Holds Training on 'Suthra Punjab Performance Evaluation Dashboard'

4 hours ago
 realme GT6 Vs Vivo V40: Are you Confused in your F ..

Realme GT6 Vs Vivo V40: Are you Confused in your Flagship Choice?

4 hours ago
 Blast hits FC convoy near KP CM Gandapur’s farmh ..

Blast hits FC convoy near KP CM Gandapur’s farmhouse

5 hours ago
 Israeli PM Netanyahu’s home attacked

Israeli PM Netanyahu’s home attacked

5 hours ago
 The "Establishment of Special Court (Overseas Paki ..

The "Establishment of Special Court (Overseas Pakistanis' Property) Act 2024" pr ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan