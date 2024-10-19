LG By-poll Scheduled In Four Village Councils Of District Abbottabad On Sunday
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 19, 2024 | 05:50 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) Local government by-elections are set to take place on Sunday in four village councils of Abbottabad, as announced by District Election Commissioner Naveed Rehman.
Polling will be held for general seats in VC Nagri Bala, VC Bagan, VC Bagh, and VC Malakpura Urban, while the voting for the youth seat in Bagh was held on Saturday.
According to the district election commission sources, a total of 23 polling stations have been established, equipped with 79 booths and staffed by 180 personnel. Approximately 32,149 voters are expected to participate, including 14,000 male and 16,000 female voters.
Among the polling stations, two are situated in Bagh and six in Nagri Bala, which are designated as sensitive polling stations. To ensure security, CCTV cameras have been installed at six locations.
The election process will be overseen by one District Returning Officer (DRO), three Returning Officers (ROs), and three Assistant Returning Officers (AROs). A heavy police presence will also be deployed to maintain order. Polling will commence at 8 AM and will continue uninterrupted until 5 PM.
