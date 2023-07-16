Open Menu

LG By-polls In Dir Lower On Aug 27

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 16, 2023 | 05:30 PM

LG by-polls in Dir Lower on Aug 27

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) ::The Local Government by-elections will be held in Dir Lower on August 27, said District Election Officer Iqbal Tanoli here on Sunday.

According to details, in Tehsil Lal Qila, village council in Lal Qila and village council in Bishgram, one seat each of the general seat has become vacant.

Similarly, one seat reserved for women has become vacant in Village Council Sarfo Manzai, on which by-elections will be held on August 27, 2023.

In this regard, District Election Officer Iqbal Tanuli has said that women and men who are interested in the above-mentioned seats should submit their documents in the office of Assistant Commissioner Lal Qila accordingly.

