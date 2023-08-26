LG by-polls in KP: ECP establishes Central Control Room

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has established a central control room in Islamabad to oversee the local government by-elections taking place in 21 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Sunday.

The control room has been set up and will operate continuously until the final results are received. The control room's role includes addressing any polling-related complaints that emerge during the elections. Complaints can be submitted 24/7 through phone, fax, or email.

As per an ECP spokesperson, the election process will be monitored by senior officers from the control room.

The Control Room maintains continuous communication with District Monitoring Officers and Monitoring Teams in KP.

Setting up the central control room showcases the ECP's proactive approach to ensuring a smooth and equitable local government election process in KP.

The spokesperson stated that concerns regarding polling can be reported at any time using the phone numbers 051-9204402; 051-9204403; 051-9210837 and 051-9210838. The complaints could also be faxed to the Control Room on 051-9204404. Email:ddmonitoringisb@gmail.com