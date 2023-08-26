Open Menu

LG By-polls In KP: ECP Establishes Central Control Room

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 26, 2023 | 10:45 PM

LG by-polls in KP: ECP establishes Central Control Room

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has established a central control room in Islamabad to oversee the local government by-elections taking place in 21 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Sunday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has established a central control room in Islamabad to oversee the local government by-elections taking place in 21 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Sunday.

The control room has been set up and will operate continuously until the final results are received. The control room's role includes addressing any polling-related complaints that emerge during the elections. Complaints can be submitted 24/7 through phone, fax, or email.

As per an ECP spokesperson, the election process will be monitored by senior officers from the control room.

The Control Room maintains continuous communication with District Monitoring Officers and Monitoring Teams in KP.

Setting up the central control room showcases the ECP's proactive approach to ensuring a smooth and equitable local government election process in KP.

The spokesperson stated that concerns regarding polling can be reported at any time using the phone numbers 051-9204402; 051-9204403; 051-9210837 and 051-9210838. The complaints could also be faxed to the Control Room on 051-9204404. Email:ddmonitoringisb@gmail.com

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Islamabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Election Commission Of Pakistan Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

Accountability court adjourns hearing in multi bil ..

Accountability court adjourns hearing in multi billion land scam case

11 minutes ago
 Dr. Akram felicitates Sindh caretaker health minis ..

Dr. Akram felicitates Sindh caretaker health minister

8 minutes ago
 Verstappen hails 'incredible' home Dutch Grand Pri ..

Verstappen hails 'incredible' home Dutch Grand Prix pole

8 minutes ago
 Australia warm-up a 'first step' to Rugby World Cu ..

Australia warm-up a 'first step' to Rugby World Cup for Dupont's France

8 minutes ago
 Several Spanish women's team staff, not coach Vild ..

Several Spanish women's team staff, not coach Vilda, offer to quit over Rubiales ..

8 minutes ago
 'Proud' Fiji defeat England for first time to send ..

'Proud' Fiji defeat England for first time to send World Cup warning

8 minutes ago
Two killed, 10 injured on road

Two killed, 10 injured on road

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan Army, LUMHS organised medical camp in Mat ..

Pakistan Army, LUMHS organised medical camp in Matiari district

8 minutes ago
 Mother, son drown in Chitral River

Mother, son drown in Chitral River

8 minutes ago
 It's time to embrace technology, adopt new ways of ..

It's time to embrace technology, adopt new ways of doing business: Raja Pervez A ..

8 minutes ago
 MQM-P urge govt to lower electricity rates, fuel p ..

MQM-P urge govt to lower electricity rates, fuel prices

28 minutes ago
 Fiji defeat England for first time to send World C ..

Fiji defeat England for first time to send World Cup warning

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan