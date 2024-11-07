LG By-polls On 10 Vacant Seats In Karachi To Be Held On Nov 14
Sumaira FH Published November 07, 2024 | 07:12 PM
As many as 68 candidates will contest for 10 vacant seats for local government by-election in Karachi to be held on November 14
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) As many as 68 candidates will contest for 10 vacant seats for local government by-election in Karachi to be held on November 14.
For by elections on these seats, 167 polling stations have been established, all of which have been classified as sensitive or highly sensitive. The vacant seats include the vice chairman of US-5 Yaseenabad in Gulberg Town, Chairman UC-7 Liaquatabad Town and member UC-10 Baldia Town, ward 4.
A total of 68 candidates are contesting for 10 vacant local government seats in Karachi, with polling scheduled for November 14.
Other seats up for election include member of UC-7 Korangi Town, Ward 1; chairman of UC-7 Model Colony Town; chairman of UC-6 Landhi Town; chairman of UC-9 Malir Town; member of UC-7 Ibrahim Hyderi Town, Ward 4; chairman of UC-13 Saddar Town; and member of UC-5 Manghopir Town, Ward 4.
A total of 295,491 people, including 157,617 men and 137,874 women voters, are eligible to cast their votes in these Constituencies.
