Open Menu

LG By-polls On 10 Vacant Seats In Karachi To Be Held On Nov 14

Sumaira FH Published November 07, 2024 | 07:12 PM

LG by-polls on 10 vacant seats in Karachi to be held on Nov 14

As many as 68 candidates will contest for 10 vacant seats for local government by-election in Karachi to be held on November 14

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) As many as 68 candidates will contest for 10 vacant seats for local government by-election in Karachi to be held on November 14.

For by elections on these seats, 167 polling stations have been established, all of which have been classified as sensitive or highly sensitive. The vacant seats include the vice chairman of US-5 Yaseenabad in Gulberg Town, Chairman UC-7 Liaquatabad Town and member UC-10 Baldia Town, ward 4.

A total of 68 candidates are contesting for 10 vacant local government seats in Karachi, with polling scheduled for November 14.

Other seats up for election include member of UC-7 Korangi Town, Ward 1; chairman of UC-7 Model Colony Town; chairman of UC-6 Landhi Town; chairman of UC-9 Malir Town; member of UC-7 Ibrahim Hyderi Town, Ward 4; chairman of UC-13 Saddar Town; and member of UC-5 Manghopir Town, Ward 4.

A total of 295,491 people, including 157,617 men and 137,874 women voters, are eligible to cast their votes in these Constituencies.

Related Topics

Karachi Election Baldia Gulberg Korangi Landhi Malir Saddar November Women All Government

Recent Stories

Bank of England cuts interest rate as inflation sl ..

Bank of England cuts interest rate as inflation slows

3 minutes ago
 NRKNA hosts delegation from District Umerkot, Sind ..

NRKNA hosts delegation from District Umerkot, Sindh

3 minutes ago
 Regional Ombudsman Sukkur solves the complaints of ..

Regional Ombudsman Sukkur solves the complaints of consumers

6 minutes ago
 CPO replaces in-charge judicial lockup over viral ..

CPO replaces in-charge judicial lockup over viral video

6 minutes ago
 Suaalii handed Australia debut against England

Suaalii handed Australia debut against England

6 minutes ago
 Punjab's Children's Heart Surgery Program reduces ..

Punjab's Children's Heart Surgery Program reduces waiting list for pediatric sur ..

6 minutes ago
2024 'virtually certain' to be hottest year on rec ..

2024 'virtually certain' to be hottest year on record: EU monitor

3 minutes ago
 Disinformation: ATC extends physical remand of acc ..

Disinformation: ATC extends physical remand of accused

11 minutes ago
 Mubarak Zeb slams KP government for not arresting ..

Mubarak Zeb slams KP government for not arresting his brother’s killers

11 minutes ago
 Eighth batch of Palestinian students departs for P ..

Eighth batch of Palestinian students departs for Pakistan

11 minutes ago
 Acting President for further strengthening bilater ..

Acting President for further strengthening bilateral ties with Qatar

11 minutes ago
 France sees 'window' to end Gaza, Lebanon wars aft ..

France sees 'window' to end Gaza, Lebanon wars after Trump win

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan