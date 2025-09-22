LG by-polls to 28 seats to be held in Sindh on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) The Local Government by-elections to 28 seats in 14 districts of Sindh province will be held on Wednesday, September 24.

All necessary steps have been completed in this regard.

The by-elections would be held on two seats of member district council, 6 chairman, 7 vice chairman and 13 general or ward member seats.

14 district returning officers, 21 returning officers, 21 assistant returning officers, 14 district monitoring officers and 21 monitoring officers have been appointed to supervise the election process.

The total number of registered voters is 243,187 including 133,038 males and 110,154 females.

1,512 officials will be responsible for the election process including presiding officers, assistant presiding officers and polling officers.

A total of 167 polling stations have been set up including 17 for male, 17 female and 134 combined polling stations.

127 polling stations have been declared highly sensitive, 34 sensitive and 6 normal.

The polling will not be held in Kashmore, Kandhkot, Shikarpur, Qambar Shahdadkot, Nowshera Feroze, Shaheed Benazirabad, Tharparkar, Tando Allahyar and Sujawal as all the candidates on the seats in these districts have been elected unopposed.