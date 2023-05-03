LG bye elections for 11 seats in Hyderabad to be held on May 07

The bye elections for 11 vacant seats of local bodies in Hyderabad district will be held on Sunday (May 07) for which all arrangements have been finalized

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :The bye elections for 11 vacant seats of local bodies in Hyderabad district will be held on Sunday (May 07) for which all arrangements have been finalized.

All the polling stations have been declared sensitive in all six towns across the district.

According to Election Commission sources, 54 candidates will compete for 11 vacant seats while 46689 voters will exercise their right to vote.