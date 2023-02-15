UrduPoint.com

LG Decides Profiling Of All Village, Neighborhood Councils

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 15, 2023 | 06:49 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ):The Local Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to collect data on existing facilities and particulars of police stations in village and neighbourhood councils across the province.

According to the LG Department, secretaries' councils have been directed to compile a complete survey in this regard and send the report within 12 days. The profiling of all village and neighbourhood councils would start on Thursday and the data collected earlier on an experimental basis would be erased.

It said that profiling of those village and neighbourhood councils that were earlier made on an experimental basis will be re-conducted for correcting the record.

In the profile collection process, details of all existing facilities in neighbourhood and union councils including details of the limits of the union council, its pictures, details of educational and healthcare facilities in the area and particulars of the area police stations.

It said in case of filing wrong data of neighbourhood and village councils the same could be deleted for entering corrected details. The secretaries union councils have been allotted IDs and passwords for entering detailed data about their areas.

The Local Government Department has directed us for completing the data-entering process by 28th February.

