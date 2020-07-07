LG Department activates litigation information management system

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Local Government Department has taken a revolutionary step in the context of the provincial litigation policy and activated the litigation information management system here on Tuesday and issued a notification to the concerned offices in this regard.

All the concerned offices of the Local Government Department will upload the data regarding legal and judicial proceedings on the litigation information management system while the data related to all legal and judicial matters will be uploaded within 15 days.

Commenting on the new Litigation Information System, Special Assistant for Local Government Kamran Bangash said that a uniformed litigation system would help in monitoring the performance of the Local Government Department and prove a revolutionary step for the betterment of governance.

Mentioning the usefulness of the new system of litigation, the Special Assistant said that now it will be known in which office which legal and judicial cases are going on and what is its nature. He further said that digitization is essential for good governance to ensure the delivery of the best services in the shortest possible time.

Regarding the uploading of relevant litigation information on the system, Special Assistant Kamran Bangash clarified that a special software has been developed for this by the Local Government Department on which the concerned officers will be able to upload information from their offices.