LG Department Decides To Implement New Model Of Waste Collection

Umer Jamshaid Published October 04, 2024 | 02:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) The Local Government & Community Development (LG&CD) Department developed a comprehensive plan to implement a new waste collection model across the province.

Under this plan, solid waste collected door-to-door will be directly transported to the dumping site. The first phase of implementation will focus on housing schemes managed by the Lahore Development Authority (LDA).

This was disclosed in a meeting chaired by Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafiq at Civil Secretariat here on Friday. Secretary LG&CD Shakeel Ahmed Mian and Additional Secretary Maria Tariq were also present.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz "Suthra Punjab" program was reviewed in detail and various suggestions were discussed for the implementation of the new model of sanitation in the provincial capital.

Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafiq said that garbage will be collected from every house under the supervision of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC). He added that instead of dumping garbage at different points, it will be directly moved to the dumper.

The Minister said that LWMC will provide waste bins in every house. "Twice a week, the garbage will be emptied into the dumper", he added. He further said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has prohibited to pile the garbage at different places, so the garbage received from the houses will now be transferred directly to the dumping site.

Zeeshan Rafiq said that the new model will be implemented in the housing schemes of LDA in the first phase.

The minister directed the LWMC to submit a plan in this regard within 24 hours. He pointed out that the garbage is often thrown at empty plots to pollute the environment. This practice should come to an end now. "Garbage should not accumulate at any place, but will be moved along according to a specific schedule", he directed.

During the meeting, it was also decided to monitor the cleaning operation through artificial intelligence.

Zeeshan Rafique reiterated his determination that according to the vision of the Chief Minister, a modern system of sanitation will be implemented in a phased manner throughout the Punjab. Expressing his satisfaction over the ongoing drive to clean the roads in the cities to deal with danger of smog, he noted that dust was the main cause of air pollution.

Secretary Local Government Shakeel Ahmed Mian directed the LWMC to prepare a presentation, vowing that the current sanitation system will be replaced by an effective system for better delivery.

