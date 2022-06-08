LG department generate record Rs 15.4 billion revenue : Faisal Amin Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Faisal Amin Khan on Thursday said that various departments working under local government has generated a record Rs15.4 billion revenues during this fiscal year.

In a statement, he said that various branches of local government were delivering results by using reforms, technology and transparency.

"Local Council board (LCB), this year breaks previous records and has generated Rs15.4 billion revenues with 20 days left till financial year's closing, adding the figure will go up further.

He said the concrete measures would be taken to strengthen Tehsil Municipal Administrations (TMAs) by resolving their problems to effectively serve people at grassroots level.

The minister said the problems of C and D categories TMAs in KP will be solved on priority basis and full support will be given to improve their financial position.

"TMAs can effectively come to the expectations of citizens in the cities and towns by providing better sanitation and drainage, street lights, drinking water and other basic amenities," he said.