LG Department To Set Up 5 Modern Slaughter Houses

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 09:41 PM

LG department to set up 5 modern slaughter houses

The Department of Local Government has decided the establishment of five modern slaughter houses of international standard in the province aiming at to ensure provision of clean and hygienic meat to the masses

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :The Department of Local Government has decided the establishment of five modern slaughter houses of international standard in the province aiming at to ensure provision of clean and hygienic meat to the masses.

The largest one would be established in Town-II Peshawar while four in other populated districts of the province as initially a proposed fund of Rs.300 million has been allocated for the project, said a news release issued here on Friday.

The Secretary Local Council board (LCB), Khizer Hayat has said that the purpose of the establishment of international standard modern slaughter houses is the provision of clean and hygienic meat to the people of the province.

He said that in connection with initiating work on the project, the officers of local government, food Authority and Livestock would visit Lahore in the upcoming week wherein they will visit Punjab Meat Factory to review its work procedure.

He said that all works in these modern slaughter houses would be carried out through machines while the officers of the concerned department would also be deployed in slaughter houses to guarantee the quality and cleanliness of meat. These officers will supervise the slaughtering of cattle.

Beside, local market, the meat of the cattle slaughtered in modern slaughter houses would also exported to international market.

