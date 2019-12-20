LG departments asked to pay 1pc of uplift budget to civil defence: Deputy Commissioner

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak has directed all local government (LG) departments to pay one per cent of their development budget to the civil defence to help resolve financial issues of the department

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ):Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak has directed all local government (LG) departments to pay one per cent of their development budget to the civil defence to help resolve financial issues of the department.

Presiding over a meeting here on Thursday, he said that a decision has been taken to financially strengthen the Civil Defence Department. He said that the department had always put in their best in case of any emergency, VIP visits and crackdown on encroachments.

He expressed concerns over pending salaries of civil defence volunteers for the last three months.

He said that he would contact the Punjab chief secretary and secretary local government for more funds for the civil defence.

He directed the civil defence officers to prepare a report for acquiring the latest equipment.

Civil Defence Officer Fatima Khan briefed the deputy commissioner on performance and issues of civil defence department.

Assistant Commissioners Abida Fareed, Ahmed Raza, Ghulam Sarwar, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Metropolitan Corporation Shahid Iqbal, CEO Tehsil Council Iqbal Khan and other officers concerned were also present.