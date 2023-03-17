LG dept constructing five model cemeteries: Minister

Caretaker Local Government and Community Development (LG&CD) Minister Ibrahim Murad said on Friday that construction work of five model cemeteries in the province would be completed by 30th of April

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Caretaker Local Government and Community Development (LG&CD) Minister Ibrahim Murad said on Friday that construction work of five model cemeteries in the province would be completed by 30th of April.

In a statement issued here, he said that the Caretaker Chief Minister had approved a sum of Rs. 400 million for this purpose besides waiving off burial charges of Rs.

10,000 per grave in model cemeteries for the destitute persons.

Ibrahim Murad said that construction work of boundary walls, prayers places and ablution areas had been geared up for making model cemeteries functional without delay. He told that four such cemeteries were being set up in Lahore while the fifth one was being built in Sialkot. The four model cemeteries in Lahore were being established on Soy Asal Bedian Road, Kahna Nao, Rai Wind Road and Ahlu Kacha Road. An average of 12,000 graves would be built in each model cemetery, he added.