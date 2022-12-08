UrduPoint.com

LG Dept Plans Rs100mln Public Park In Tanawal

Sumaira FH Published December 08, 2022 | 12:20 PM

LG Dept plans Rs100mln public park in Tanawal

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :The Local Government Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has planned a public park in the Lower Tanawal area of the Abbottabad district that would cost Rs 100 million.

According to official sources of the Local Government Department on Thursday, it has been decided that the project will be included in Departmental Development Working Partly for execution.

The district administration of Abbottabad in its letter to the Local Government Department regarding the project has informed that a land piece of 22 kanal has been identified for the establishment of the public park in Lower Tanawal. It said the area of Tanawal has no other recreational facility for its dwellers.

The Abbottabad administration said this planned public park would not only provide recreational and refreshment facilities to the locals but also lure tourists to visit this beautiful scenic destination.

