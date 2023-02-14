LG dept to hold Horse & Cattle Show

On the instructions of Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, the Local Government Department has decided to organize a horse and cattle show in Lahore next month

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :On the instructions of Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, the Local Government Department has decided to organize a horse and cattle show in Lahore next month.

In this regard, Local Government Secretary Dr. Irshad Ahmed nominated Director General Local Government Shafaat Ali as the focal person.

The Section Officer Coordination issued a notification in this regard, said a handout issued here on Tuesday.

Dr. Irshad Ahmed said that the culture of the four provinces will be highlighted in the Horse and Cattle Show.

The Horse and Cattle Show to be organized in Lahore will include javelin throw, tent pegging, para-trooping, flypast show, fireworks, animals cavalcade, greyhound races, horse dances, regional dances, colorful floats, food stalls and industrial exhibitions.

There will be flower display, comedy, rock, theatre, storytelling and other colorful events too. The department has started preparations for organizing the Horse and Cattle Show.