LG Dept to take strict action against ghost employees

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ):The Local Government (LG) Department has decided to take strict action against the absentees and ghost employees and sought report by February 26.

Secretary LG Dr Irshad Ahmed directed chief officers of all local governments in Punjab to submit certificates stating that there was no ghost employee in their offices.

He said, "The chief officers will take action against the ghost employees and report to the Local Government secretary by Feb 26. The Section Officer Admin II of LG department has issued a letter to all local governments on the instructions of the LG secretary. Dr. Irshad said that absenting and ghost employees cause disruption in smooth service delivery.