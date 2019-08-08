LG deptt takes measure to facilitate people at doorstep: Shahram Tarakai

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ):The introduction meeting of Provincial Assembly Standing Committee for Local Government (LG) members held here at Assembly Secretariat in the chairmanship of Maulana Lutfrur Rehman of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F).

The meeting was attended by Minister for Local Government Shahram Khan Tarakai, MPAs Asif Khan, Ayesha Bano, Rangrez Ahmad Khan, Secretary Local Government Zahir Shah, Director General LG Mian Adil Iqbal, Additional Secretary LCB Said Rehman and others.

In meeting, they discussed Departmental Service Structure, Amendment Act 2019, one year progressive report of district councils and village neighborhood and others.

Speaking on this occasion, Shahram Khan Tarakai said that Local Government Department showed progress and started different projects in parts of the province.

He said that the department will take measures to facilitate people at their doorstep and will inform the concern committee in this regard.