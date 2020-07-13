UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LG Deptt To Appoint 702 Secretaries For Good Governance: CM's Aide

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 06:20 PM

LG deptt to appoint 702 secretaries for good governance: CM's aide

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to appoint as many as 702 secretaries at village council level to ensure good governance and better delivery system, said Special Assistant to Chief Minister Kamran Bangash here Monday.

He said that measures are being taken at local level to improve the service delivery, adding that in order to ensure transparency in appointment of village secretary the ETEA test would be made mandatory.

He further said that a new era of prosperity has started in tribal districts and on the directives of Chief Minister all the administrative affairs are being settled to bring these districts at par with other areas.

He said that the provincial government is facing various challenges but still it is committed to provide relief to masses and for the purpose the government is providing employment opportunities to local people in jobs in merged districts.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa All Government Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

UAE set to become 1st Arab nation to explore other ..

7 minutes ago

Education is the foundation of overall national de ..

8 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber launches online marketplace for PPE ..

22 minutes ago

Russia announces 104 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,537 ca ..

23 minutes ago

Pakistan to stand by Kashmiris till realization of ..

52 minutes ago

MoF completes phase one of the e-Dirham system tra ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.