(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to appoint as many as 702 secretaries at village council level to ensure good governance and better delivery system, said Special Assistant to Chief Minister Kamran Bangash here Monday.

He said that measures are being taken at local level to improve the service delivery, adding that in order to ensure transparency in appointment of village secretary the ETEA test would be made mandatory.

He further said that a new era of prosperity has started in tribal districts and on the directives of Chief Minister all the administrative affairs are being settled to bring these districts at par with other areas.

He said that the provincial government is facing various challenges but still it is committed to provide relief to masses and for the purpose the government is providing employment opportunities to local people in jobs in merged districts.