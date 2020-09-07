LG Deptt to be fully digitalized soon: Bangash

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Local Government, Kamran Bangash Monday informed that Local Government Department was being fully digitalized soon to provide quick and hassle-free services to the people.

He said we were striving to materialize the dream of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to provide the people an atmosphere where no bribery, corruption and nepotism prevailed.

The Local Government Department was moving in the right track he said adding we have also added the service of approval for construction in One Window Portal.

The Local Government Department would issue NOC for construction after scrutiny of information.

People could now obtain information of their interest by going through Web Portal and also register themselves.

He further said that through One Window Business Portal, services from draftsman to Patwari related business have been provided to people. The PTI Government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was endeavoring to provide best possible services, he said adding through this portal,16 basic services were being offered to people.