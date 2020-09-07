UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LG Deptt To Be Fully Digitalized Soon: Bangash

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 03:27 PM

LG Deptt to be fully digitalized soon: Bangash

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Local Government, Kamran Bangash Monday informed that Local Government Department was being fully digitalized soon to provide quick and hassle-free services to the people

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Local Government, Kamran Bangash Monday informed that Local Government Department was being fully digitalized soon to provide quick and hassle-free services to the people.

He said we were striving to materialize the dream of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to provide the people an atmosphere where no bribery, corruption and nepotism prevailed.

The Local Government Department was moving in the right track he said adding we have also added the service of approval for construction in One Window Portal.

The Local Government Department would issue NOC for construction after scrutiny of information.

People could now obtain information of their interest by going through Web Portal and also register themselves.

He further said that through One Window Business Portal, services from draftsman to Patwari related business have been provided to people. The PTI Government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was endeavoring to provide best possible services, he said adding through this portal,16 basic services were being offered to people.

Related Topics

Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Noc From Government Best

Recent Stories

From Photography to Fast Charging, HUAWEI Y9a is a ..

22 minutes ago

&#039;Salam Beirut&#039; allocates $100,000 to mig ..

45 minutes ago

Commissioner for timely completion of uplift schem ..

2 minutes ago

Minor boy killed

2 minutes ago

Mexico reports 4,614 new COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago

Child protection, welfare bureau marks Defence Day ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.