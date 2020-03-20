UrduPoint.com
LG Deptt To Establish Hand Washing Points At Different Points

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 05:28 PM

The Local Government Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to establish hand washing points at different main bazars, general bus stands, fruit and vegetable markets

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :The Local Government Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to establish hand washing points at different main bazars, general bus stands, fruit and vegetable markets.

The decision was taken during a meeting held under the chairmanship of Adviser to the Chief Minister on LG&RDD, Kamran Bangash to review measures being taken for prevention of corona virus infection.

The hand washing points will also have soaps and hand sanitizers facility along with continuous flow of water, the meeting decided.

During the meeting, directives were issued for procurement of sanitizers from PCSIR Lab Peshawar by the respective Town Municipal Administration in case if are not available in local market.

Directives were also issued for procurement of minimum 10 of HAZ-MAT suit (Hazardous material) at each TMA level for emergency duty.

