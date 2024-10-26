LG Deputy Director Meets Nikah Registrars
Umer Jamshaid Published October 26, 2024 | 03:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Local Government Deputy Director Babar Ranjha held a meeting with Nikah registrars here on Saturday and asked them to not to register Nikah of underage couples, as per directives of the government.
He told them Nikah registration of underage couples was against the family laws of the country. He asked them to inform the district administration concerned in case of any marriage ceremony of underage couples.
He directed them to submit a copy of Nikah form in the municipal committee office concerned soon after the Nikah. The municipal officials were also present.
Recent Stories
Pakistan win three-match Test series against England
Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024
JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history
Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal
G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil fuels
Sindh government to raise issue of pending funds with Centre: CM
Czech ambassador, SAPM discuss areas of mutual interest in digital media, public ..
Mohsin Naqvi condemns mosque attack in Lakki Marwat
Chinese ambassador highlights regional cooperation, security concerns at SCO, BR ..
President strongly condemns attack on mosque in Lakki Marwat
More Stories From Pakistan
-
7 gangsters arrested11 minutes ago
-
200 Diwali gift packs distributed21 minutes ago
-
26th Amendment: PPP Multan marks 'Youm-e-Tashakur'21 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker congratulates Justice Yahya Afridi on taking oath as CJP31 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar, New Zealand counterpart agree to jointly explore avenues for further strengthening of ties41 minutes ago
-
DIKhan police conduct search operation to ensure security41 minutes ago
-
Freedom Movement convener believes Kashmiris' sacrifices to bear fruit soon41 minutes ago
-
PM felicitates Justice Yahya Afridi on taking oath of CJP41 minutes ago
-
Zakir Naik meets FCCI delegation51 minutes ago
-
Three siblings killed as roof collapses in Mardan51 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris prepare to mark black day: A call against illegal occupation of IIOJ&K51 minutes ago
-
Pakistan strongly condemns Israel’s strikes against Islamic Republic of Iran: FO1 hour ago