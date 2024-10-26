Open Menu

LG Deputy Director Meets Nikah Registrars

October 26, 2024

LG deputy director meets Nikah registrars

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Local Government Deputy Director Babar Ranjha held a meeting with Nikah registrars here on Saturday and asked them to not to register Nikah of underage couples, as per directives of the government.

He told them Nikah registration of underage couples was against the family laws of the country. He asked them to inform the district administration concerned in case of any marriage ceremony of underage couples.

He directed them to submit a copy of Nikah form in the municipal committee office concerned soon after the Nikah. The municipal officials were also present.

