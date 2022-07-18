UrduPoint.com

LG Election Campaign Gains Momentum In Hyderabad

Faizan Hashmi Published July 18, 2022 | 11:24 PM

The election campaign for local government elections has gained momentum across the district on Monday and the candidates of Pakistan People's Party, MQM, Tehreek-e-Insaaf, Qaumi Awami Tahreek and other parties were visiting door-to-door

The provincial and local leaders of various political parties and independent candidates have geared up campaigns to win the sympathies of the voters.

PPP leader and former senator Aajiz Dhamrah, MQM MPA Nasir Qureshi, QAT leader Altaf Khaskheli, PTI leader Imran Qureshi and others were seen busy in the electioneering process and convinced their voters.

The candidates belonging to MQM Pakistan also inaugurated election office in Union Committee 132 Hussainabad.

