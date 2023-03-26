UrduPoint.com

LG Elections Held In Two Polling Stations Of Hyderabad

Muhammad Irfan Published March 26, 2023 | 09:40 PM

LG elections held in two polling stations of Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :The election was held here on Sunday in the 2 polling stations of Union Committee (UC) number 28 and 35 where the polling process was stopped due to clashes during the January 15 local government elections in Hyderabad division.

According to the police, clashes again occurred outside both the polling stations on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, a clash happened between the workers of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in which allegedly a senior worker of PTI, Ali Hingoro, was assaulted.

In another fight outside polling station number 5 based in the Women Training College in ward number 4 of UC 35 on Tilak Charhi, the aerial firing was reported.

The incident happened after the conclusion of the voting and it halted the process of the vote count.

Meanwhile, as per the unofficial and unconfirmed results from UC 28, the PPP's candidate Asfand Mari has won the seat bagging 565 votes followed by 221 votes obtained by Shahzeb Rind of PTI.

The results of UC 35 and its ward number 3 are still awaited.

