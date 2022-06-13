LG elections: IGP reviews security arrangements

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon on Monday chaired a meeting with senior officers to review the security arrangements for local bodies elections across the province.

According to spokesman for the IGP, Memon directed the police officers to provide details of union councils and polling stations in all the districts of Sindh after categorizing them into highly sensitive, sensitive and normal on the basis of regular crime analysis, and prepare security plan accordingly.

He ordered that necessary steps be taken as soon as possible, so that the protection of life and property of citizens on the occasion of local body elections could be ensured, the spokesman said.

The Sindh Police Chief directed the officers to ensure permanent liaison with Pakistan Rangers Sindh and other law enforcement agencies to ensure foolproof security.

Memon further said that during the local bodies elections, all measures should be taken for the observance and respect of the code of conduct and principles laid down by the Election Commission of Pakistan for candidates and voters.

The IGP said that the police would not be allowed to act with any concession in regard to the imposition of Section 144 during the forthcoming polls.