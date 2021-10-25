UrduPoint.com

LG Elections In 17 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Districts On Dec 19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 08:30 PM

LG elections in 17 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa districts on Dec 19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued the schedule of the first phase of local government elections in 17 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to a notification of schedule, the first phase of the elections of mayor; chairman; members of village council; neighbourhood councils of Tehsil/city, village neighborhood councils in Khyber Pakhtunhkhwa districts would be held on December 19.

The local bodies' elections would be held in 17 districts including Malakand, Bajaur, Mardan, Swabi, Peshawar, Nowshera, Kohat, Karak, DI Khan, Bannu, Tank, Haripur, Khyber, Mohmand, Charsadda, Hangu and Lakki Marwat districts.

According to schedule, the intending candidates could submit their nomination papers to the ECP from November 04-08, while the initial list of candidates would be published on November 09. Scrutiny of the nomination papers of the candidates would be conducted from November 10 to 12, while the appeals with regard to approval or rejection of the nominations could be filed from November 13 to 16, which would be decided by Appellate Tribunal (in five days excluding Sundays) by November 19. The revised list of the candidates would be displayed on November 20.

The candidates could withdraw their nominations on November 22.

The final list of candidates would be displayed and election symbols to the candidates would be allotted on November 23. The consolidated results would be announced on November 24.

The ECP has asked Federal and provincial authorities not to announce any development project or utilize state resources in local government election in favour of any candidate and warned violators of stern action.

ECP has also banned transfers, postings of the officials in the districts, where election schedule were issued.

The ECP also prohibited the visit of prime minister, chief minister, governor, speaker or deputy speaker of any assembly, chairman and deputy chairman of Senate, or any public office holder of any local council or announcement of any development project.

The ECP said, the leaves of the government officers or officials should not be allowed prior approval of the commission till publication of results. In case of leave approval, the officer would not relinquish his charge without approval of the commission. The polling would be held from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.

The offices of ECP as well as the offices of district returning officers and returning officers would remain open on all public holidays if any activity provided in the schedule falls on that day.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Pakistan Senate Peshawar Bannu Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Election Commission Of Pakistan Holidays Visit Hangu Kohat Mardan Charsadda Nowshera Haripur Karak Lakki Marwat Malakand Swabi Tank November December All From Government Nomination Papers

Recent Stories

White House 'Deeply Alarmed' by Military Takeover ..

White House 'Deeply Alarmed' by Military Takeover in Sudan, Calls for Release of ..

37 minutes ago
 Call to follow Holy Prophet's (PBUH) teachings to ..

Call to follow Holy Prophet's (PBUH) teachings to get success

37 minutes ago
 Supreme Court disposes of 799 cases during last tw ..

Supreme Court disposes of 799 cases during last two weeks

37 minutes ago
 Russia probes fake vaccine certificates

Russia probes fake vaccine certificates

37 minutes ago
 Prime Minister felicitates Shavkat Mirziyoyev on r ..

Prime Minister felicitates Shavkat Mirziyoyev on re-election as Uzbek president

38 minutes ago
 Assange's Fiancée Says He Lost Weight in British ..

Assange's Fiancée Says He Lost Weight in British Prison, Looks Unhealthy

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.