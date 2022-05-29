LG elections in Balochistan concludes, votes counting begins

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :The local government election in 32 districts of Balochistan has concluded peacefully while counting of the votes began.

The polling process, which started on time, continued without break till 5:00 p.m in the province apart from Quetta and Lasbela.

Since morning, great enthusiasm was witnessed among voters especially youth who came in large number to polling stations to elect their representatives for local government. The turnout of voters was good, the voters thronged to polling stations to cast their votes in large number as high turnout was expected.

The supporters of candidates setup private polling booths outside of the premises of polling stations for educating the voters. They also hired private transport to facilitate senior citizens, women and persons with disabilities.

As many as 23,835 candidates were in the run of contesting election on 6259 wards.

Similarly, 1584 candidates have been elected unopposed on general seats and election was conducted on 4456 remaining wards.

The Election Commission of Pakistan had setup 5226 polling stations including 576 for male, 562 for female and 4088 combined for facilitation of voters and 149 polling station are improvised.

Similarly, 12219 polling booths including 6350 for male and 5869 for female were also established to facilitate voters.

Out of these polling stations, 2034 were declared most sensitive and 1974 sensitive where elaborate security arrangements were made.

Frontier Corps personnel were deployed at all sensitive polling stations for maintaining law and order.

An Emergency Control Room was established in the office of IG Police to ensure peaceful conduct of local body elections in 32 districts of Balochistan.