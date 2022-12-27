LG elections in federal capital postponed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) here on Tuesday postponed the Local Government elections in the Federal capital scheduled to be held on December 31 following an increase in the number of union councils from 101 to 125.

A five-member bench reserved the verdict earlier in the day after arguments were concluded in the case by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Jamaat-e-Islami and the government lawyers.

The ECP's short order in the case, " Keeping in view the legal provisions and the judgment of the High Court regarding the matter, the local government election in ICT is hereby postponed for the time being."