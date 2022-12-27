UrduPoint.com

LG Elections In Federal Capital Postponed

Umer Jamshaid Published December 27, 2022 | 02:30 PM

LG elections in federal capital postponed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) here on Tuesday postponed the Local Government elections in the Federal capital scheduled to be held on December 31 following an increase in the number of union councils from 101 to 125.

A five-member bench reserved the verdict earlier in the day after arguments were concluded in the case by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Jamaat-e-Islami and the government lawyers.

The ECP's short order in the case, " Keeping in view the legal provisions and the judgment of the High Court regarding the matter, the local government election in ICT is hereby postponed for the time being."

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Election Commission Of Pakistan Lawyers December From Government Court

Recent Stories

ICRC, Big Heart Foundation sign grant agreement fo ..

ICRC, Big Heart Foundation sign grant agreement for healthcare in Pakistan

20 minutes ago
 AI Office in collaboration with ADCB discuss AI an ..

AI Office in collaboration with ADCB discuss AI and Blockchain future in banking

50 minutes ago
 UAE Press: A valuable lesson to cut food waste

UAE Press: A valuable lesson to cut food waste

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 December 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th December 2022

5 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Kosovan counterpart

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Kosovan counterpart

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.