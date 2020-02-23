UrduPoint.com
LG Elections To Be Held After Completion Of Census, Limitation Issues: CM Sindh

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 23rd February 2020 | 07:40 PM

LG elections to be held after completion of census, limitation issues: CM Sindh

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Sayed Murad Ali Shah has said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was a democratic party that believed in democratic norms and local government elections would be held in the province after completion of census and limitation issues.

While talking to media persons during his visit to Sehwan the other day, he said PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was playing active role to raise people's issues at relevant forms including parliament.

Replying to a question, he said though Asif Ali Zardari was under treatment but he was providing guidelines to the party to resolve issues of the country.

The chief minister said opposition leader must be present in the country to raise issues of the people in the parliament and other forums.

Earlier, he visited the residences of the party's workers and offered condolences with them over sad demises of their loved ones and prayed for the departed souls.

