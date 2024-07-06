LG employees demanded to restore abolished taxes of local bodies

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) The Local Government Employees Association (LGEA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday demanded from the provincial government to restore the abolished taxes of local bodies, including one percent property tax and license fee.

Talking to a group of gathering, the provincial leaders of LGEA Shaukat Ali Anjum, Shaukat Kayani, Haji Anwar Kamal Marwat, Haji Niaz Ali Khan, Sulaiman Hoti, Mehboob Allala and Raheel Ahmed in a joint statement said that Tehsil Municipal Administrations had been paralyzed by the provincial government.

They said the municipal bodies have not been able to ensure the payment of salaries and pensions to their employees and pensioners because their employees' sources of income have been reduced from time to time amid the additional burden of employees of district councils, assistant directors of local government on the tehsil municipal administrations.