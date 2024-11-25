Open Menu

LG Employees, Pensioners Announce Protest

Muhammad Irfan Published November 25, 2024

LG employees, pensioners announce protest

Local Government (LG) employees and pensioners have announced to stage a protest in front of provincial assembly for non-payment of salaries and pensions

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Local Government (LG) employees and pensioners have announced to stage a protest in front of provincial assembly for non-payment of salaries and pensions.

Talking to media, Provincial President Local Government Employees Federation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shoukat Ali said that protest would be held on December 4 and participated by large number of LG employees and pensioners.

He said that all the unions representing local government employees in KPK have decided to close offices if these demands were not accepted.

He also demanded to introduce reforms in LG system to generate revenue and revive taxes that were abolished. He also demanded merger of Tehsil Municipal Administrations that are facing financial difficulties.

