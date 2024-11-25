LG Employees, Pensioners Announce Protest
Muhammad Irfan Published November 25, 2024 | 07:28 PM
Local Government (LG) employees and pensioners have announced to stage a protest in front of provincial assembly for non-payment of salaries and pensions
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Local Government (LG) employees and pensioners have announced to stage a protest in front of provincial assembly for non-payment of salaries and pensions.
Talking to media, Provincial President Local Government Employees Federation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shoukat Ali said that protest would be held on December 4 and participated by large number of LG employees and pensioners.
He said that all the unions representing local government employees in KPK have decided to close offices if these demands were not accepted.
He also demanded to introduce reforms in LG system to generate revenue and revive taxes that were abolished. He also demanded merger of Tehsil Municipal Administrations that are facing financial difficulties.
Recent Stories
Workshops held on best practices in online education
Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, ADB official discuss development projects
Direct flights to Moscow, trade corridor with Belarus, Central Asia on the agend ..
Smog, fog expected in parts of Punjab and Sindh: PMD
District admin introduces designated days for LTV and HTV driving tests
PBIT strives to secures pre-credit approvals to attract investors
DIG Raza visits PIMS to inquire after injured officer
MARSEW-7 brings together insightful minds to deepen of maritime security: Naval ..
Ensuring law & order in capital, top-most priority; IG Rizvi
IESCO notifies power shutdown programme
PQG, ILMA university sign MoU to enhance talent pool in Islamic finance industry
Pakistan cricket club wins Karachi region PCB inter club cricket tourney
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Workshops held on best practices in online education5 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, ADB official discuss development projects5 minutes ago
-
Direct flights to Moscow, trade corridor with Belarus, Central Asia on the agenda: Aleem Khan11 minutes ago
-
Smog, fog expected in parts of Punjab and Sindh: PMD20 minutes ago
-
District admin introduces designated days for LTV and HTV driving tests20 minutes ago
-
DIG Raza visits PIMS to inquire after injured officer23 minutes ago
-
MARSEW-7 brings together insightful minds to deepen of maritime security: Naval Chief23 minutes ago
-
Ensuring law & order in capital, top-most priority; IG Rizvi23 minutes ago
-
Awareness drive against HIV & AIDS launched in Quetta43 minutes ago
-
PJN, UNDP hold workshop on strengthening Dispute Resolution Councils in Mardan Division43 minutes ago
-
PTI misleading youth through hallow slogans of change: PPP43 minutes ago
-
Belarus President arrives in Islamabad on three-day official visit to Pakistan43 minutes ago