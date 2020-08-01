UrduPoint.com
LG Ensuring Clean, Healthy Environment For People: Kamran Bangash

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 01st August 2020 | 10:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2020 ) :On the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Local Government Department continued to provide a clean and healthy environment to the people of the province.

In this regard, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Information and Local Government Kamran Bangash also stayed with the employees in the field while visiting various areas of Peshawar city where he started the process of disposing of the sacrificial remains.

Zafar Ali Shah, Chief Executive, Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar, General Manager Operations and Zonal Managers accompanied Kamran Bangash.

Assistant Information and Local Govt Minister Kamran Bangash reviewed the sanitation activities in different parts of the city.

Regarding providing cleanliness, drainage and healthy environment to the people on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, Bangash remarked that the process of regular removal of sacrificial offerings from Gulbahar and Dala Zak Road had started.

A total of 2775 employees were mobilized to maintain cleanliness in the city, he said, adding last year 14 thousand tons of garbage was removed from the city while this year more garbage will be disposed off.

In this regard, all resources including heavy machinery were being utilized so that the overall sanitation situation in the entire province was optimal, he said.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 134 Tehsil Municipal Administration, WSS Companies and Town Administration were working in the field on special instructions to maintain cleanliness and healthy environment while I myself have canceled my leave, he added.

He said apart from picking up garbage and disposing of garbage, an awareness campaign is also being run among the people.

Regarding the sanitation campaign in other districts, Assistant Information and Local Government Kamran Bangash said that he is also monitoring the sanitation campaign in other districts of the province. "Yes, the people should cooperate so that together we can maintain cleanliness," he concluded.

