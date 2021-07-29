LG handed over control of pumping stations to WASA

The Sindh Local Government Department has handed over the operational control of the pumping stations and storm drains being operated by Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) to the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA).

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :The Sindh Local Government Department has handed over the operational control of the pumping stations and storm drains being operated by Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) to the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA).

"The pumping stations and nullahs should be returned back to WASA-Hyderabad and further necessary handing and taking over to be reported to this department immediately," said a notification issued in this regard.

A senior official of the WASA said that the HMC had been operating those stations and drains for decades.

He claimed that in 2019 WASA was given the responsibility for the HMC's stations and drains but a year later those drainage infrastructures were again returned to the HMC.

"WASA is already coping with financial problems. These drains and stations will further strain WASA's finances," he claimed.