LG KP Releases Half Of Grant For Annual Development Projects

Faizan Hashmi Published August 20, 2023 | 05:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :After a long struggle, the Local Government Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has released half the grant for annual development projects.

According to the details issued by the finance department, "The Finance Department has issued a grant of 19.55.88 to 27 TMEs of the Local Government Department as 11 million out of 26 million has been released for the purchase of bucket vehicles to Bannu and Swabi Municipalities Department. The grants were also given for Tehsil offices in Abbottabad, Swat, Bannu, Dera and Kohat, and many other districts.

" The notification says, "Atleast 5% of the fixed grant has been released for parks in Haripur, Kohat, Dir Lower, Mardan, Chitral, and Dir Upper, Municipalities Department. Out of 166 million rupees, 60 million rupees have been released for the purchase of sanitation vehicles in various districts, according to the Local Government Department. "The ADP schemes of TMEs were stopped last year due to the non-release of funds.

