UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LG KP Takes Special Initiative For Cleanliness During Eid-ul-Azha

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 10:46 PM

LG KP takes special initiative for cleanliness during Eid-ul-Azha

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Local Government, Elections and Rural Development Department is carrying out special cleaning activities in connection with Eid-ul-Azha and for this purpose more than 500,000 eco-friendly bags have been distributed among the public in the province so far through the Tehsil Municipal Administration

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Local Government, Elections and Rural Development Department is carrying out special cleaning activities in connection with Eid-ul-Azha and for this purpose more than 500,000 eco-friendly bags have been distributed among the public in the province so far through the Tehsil Municipal Administration.

Expressing his views on the ongoing special cleanliness activities in the province by the Local Government Department on Friday, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Information and Local Government Kamran Bangash said that the best cleanliness services should be provided in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and a healthy environment should be maintained, special bags are being distributed for Eid-ul-Azha.

He added more than 500,000 bags are being distributed in 128 tehsils and towns of the province.

Special Assistant Kamran Bangash said that waste and animal waste would be disposed of through these bags from specific places so that targets on public health and hygiene could be achieved. Referring to Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Kamran Bangash said that the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has instructed to monitor hygiene and precautionary measures on Eid-ul-Azha.

In this connection, Tehsil Municipal Administration and water sanitation companies will remain active during Eid. He furthered that we will provide all services related to sanitation and cleanliness to the public.

Appealing to the citizens, Assistant to Chief Minister Kamran Bangash said that the people should also fulfill their responsibility regarding cleanliness. Because government efforts cannot be fruitful unless the people play their part.

Regarding the provision of local government services in the newly merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Special Assistant Kamran Bangash clarified that the said campaign is also underway in the tribal districts. So that no complaint regarding cleanliness and hygienic environment be received anywhere in the province.

Announcing his duty on all three days of Eid, Kamran Bangash said that he would monitor the field activities for three consecutive days of Eid-ul-Azha and would also co-operate with cleanliness teams. Because our government is pursuing the agenda of the people first.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Water All From Government Best

Recent Stories

UAE launches annual charitable Eid clothing projec ..

36 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed honour UAE ..

1 hour ago

Battaash sizzles in the Goodwood heat

28 seconds ago

Kashmir belongs to people of Kashmir : Dr. Jaipal ..

30 seconds ago

2 lost their lives in River Haro Khanpur

31 seconds ago

US Awards Medical Supplier $51Mln Contract for COV ..

36 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.