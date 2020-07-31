LG KP takes special initiative for cleanliness during Eid-ul-Azha

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Local Government, Elections and Rural Development Department is carrying out special cleaning activities in connection with Eid-ul-Azha and for this purpose more than 500,000 eco-friendly bags have been distributed among the public in the province so far through the Tehsil Municipal Administration

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Local Government, Elections and Rural Development Department is carrying out special cleaning activities in connection with Eid-ul-Azha and for this purpose more than 500,000 eco-friendly bags have been distributed among the public in the province so far through the Tehsil Municipal Administration.

Expressing his views on the ongoing special cleanliness activities in the province by the Local Government Department on Friday, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Information and Local Government Kamran Bangash said that the best cleanliness services should be provided in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and a healthy environment should be maintained, special bags are being distributed for Eid-ul-Azha.

He added more than 500,000 bags are being distributed in 128 tehsils and towns of the province.

Special Assistant Kamran Bangash said that waste and animal waste would be disposed of through these bags from specific places so that targets on public health and hygiene could be achieved. Referring to Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Kamran Bangash said that the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has instructed to monitor hygiene and precautionary measures on Eid-ul-Azha.

In this connection, Tehsil Municipal Administration and water sanitation companies will remain active during Eid. He furthered that we will provide all services related to sanitation and cleanliness to the public.

Appealing to the citizens, Assistant to Chief Minister Kamran Bangash said that the people should also fulfill their responsibility regarding cleanliness. Because government efforts cannot be fruitful unless the people play their part.

Regarding the provision of local government services in the newly merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Special Assistant Kamran Bangash clarified that the said campaign is also underway in the tribal districts. So that no complaint regarding cleanliness and hygienic environment be received anywhere in the province.

Announcing his duty on all three days of Eid, Kamran Bangash said that he would monitor the field activities for three consecutive days of Eid-ul-Azha and would also co-operate with cleanliness teams. Because our government is pursuing the agenda of the people first.