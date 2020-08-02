LG KP takes special initiative for cleanliness during Eid-ul-Adha

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Local Government, Elections and Rural Development Department is carrying out special cleaning activities in connection with Eid-ul-Adha and for this purpose more than 500,000 eco-friendly bags have been distributed among the public in the province so far through the Tehsil Municipal Administration.

Expressing views on the ongoing special cleanliness activities in the province by the Local Government Department on Saturday, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Information and Local Government Kamran Bangash said best cleanliness services should be provided in KP and a healthy environment should be maintained, special bags were being distributed for Eid-ul-Adha.

He added that more than 500,000 bags were being distributed in 128 tehsils and towns of the province.

Kamran Bangash said animal waste would be disposed of through these bags. In this connection, Tehsil Municipal Administration and water sanitation companies will remain active during Eid.

Appealing to citizens, he said people should also fulfill their responsibility regarding cleanliness.