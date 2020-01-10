LG Minister assures industrialists to raise their concerns before federal government

Sindh Minister for Local Government (LG) Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Thursday assured the industrialists to raise their concerns before the federal government regarding gas outages to the industries

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ):Sindh Minister for Local Government (LG) Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Thursday assured the industrialists to raise their concerns before the federal government regarding gas outages to the industries.

In a meeting of industrialists at Korangi Association of Trade & Industry (KATI), Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that many of the projects to improve connectivity would start soon, according to a statement.

He told that bid of Malir Express had been awarded and the construction work would start soon. A four-lane bridge from Korangi Causeway to Crossing would be built soon.

Nasir Hussain Shah mentioned that industry was our first priority as per the directions of Party Leadership. He said that provincial government was working to revamp the water supply and sewerage infrastructure of Karachi.

The Minister also said that all contracts for solid waste management had been reviewed and system would be restructured soon.

President KATI Sheikh Umer Rehan briefed the Minister regarding problems being faced by Korangi Industrial Area. He informed that KWSB did not even respond to 100 complaints made during last 3 months.

Nasir Hussain Shah instructed the Managing Director (MD) Water Board to immediately take notice of complaints of Korangi Industrial Area.

On the occasion, President KATI Sheikh Umer Rehan, Zubair Chhaya, MasoodNaqi, Gulzar Firoz, Senior Vice President of KATI Muhammad Ikram Rajput and others were also present.