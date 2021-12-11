UrduPoint.com

LG Minister Condemns Terrorist Attack On Polio Team At Tank

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 11th December 2021 | 07:03 PM

LG minister condemns terrorist attack on polio team at Tank

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Faisal Amin Gandapur has strongly condemned terrorist attack on the polio team in Chhadrar area of Tank district and expressed and offered condolences to family of policeman.

In a message, the provincial minister paid rich tributes to security forces for their sacrifices in war against terrorism and said"Our valiant jawans are fully capable to defend the solidarity and sovereignty of the country."Faisal Amin Gandapur prayed for eternal peace of martyred police personnel and early recovery of injured official. He also expressed heartfelt sympathies with both the affected families.

