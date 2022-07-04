UrduPoint.com

LG Minister Condoles Road Accident Near DIK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 04, 2022 | 09:56 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Sardar Faisal Amin Gandapur on Monday expressed heartfelt grief and sorrow over the tragic traffic accident at Mughal Kot near Dera Ismail Khan last night wherein a passenger bus plunged into a deep ravine in Dana Sar mountains range

The accident claimed more than 20 passengers while several others seriously injured.

The minister upon receiving the report of the incident, promptly contacted the concerned local administrations and directed them for immediate rescue operation, while rescue teams from Dera Ismail Khan 1122 and Zhob conducted a joint operation and shifted the injured and dead bodies to the local hospitals.

He also directed to take precautionary and safety measures to prevent such tragic incidents in future.

Faisal Amin Gandapur prayed for the forgiveness of the passengers killed in the accident and speedy recovery of the injured.

He also expressed heartfelt sympathy to all members of the affected and grieved families.

