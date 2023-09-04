Open Menu

LG Minister Directs SBCA To Simplify Procedures For Facilitating Citizens

Sumaira FH Published September 04, 2023 | 09:13 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :Sindh Caretaker Local Government Minister, Muhammad Mubeen Jumani, on Monday, said that every process including approval of maps of residential plots should be made easy through one window facility.

He expressed the views while chairing a meeting of Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA).

The minister, at the occasion inaugurated the complaint cell of SBCA and took a detailed briefing on process of receiving public grievances and their redressal.

He also visited the one window section of SBCA and got information about the facilities being offered.

Jumani directed that all the due processes for construction on all residential plots- whether it is 60 yards or 1000 yards- should be carried out through one window facility of SBCA so that maximum relief could be provided to the people.

He directed to take immediate measures for stopping illegal constructions in the city and simplifying the legal procedures and requirements for the ease of people.

Mubin Jumani observed that a number of high-rise buildings were built in the metropolis without considering the requirements of basic utilities like water, sewerage, gas and electricity.

"But now it must be stopped and all of us should attach priority to development of the city and welfare of its residents," he urged and warned SBCA officers of strict legal action in case of any complaint.

Directives for conducting survey of already built illegal buildings were not aimed at legalizing those structures, the minister clarified and said that the main objective of that was data collection for framing future policy initiative in the regard.

He highlighted the fact that thousands of families had settled in those buildings and those could not be demolished or sealed by SBCA.

The minister, on demands of housing society of the SBCA employees and promotion of officers and employees, assured his cooperation and also instructed the directors concerned to complete the DPC of employees from grade 1 to 15 at the earliest.

